Georgia woman charged with murder after taking abortion pills granted $1 bond

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who was charged with murder after being accused of taking abortion pills late in her pregnancy has been granted bond by a judge.

The defense attorney, prosecutor and judge expressed doubt about charging 31-year-old Alexia Moore. She was granted a $1 bond as she faces charges for violating Georgia’s six-week abortion

According to police, Moore went to the emergency room with severe pain after allegedly taking the pills at home.

Medical records show the newborn was delivered at approximately 22 to 24 weeks and showed cardiac activity before later dying. Investigators alleged that the pregnancy was “well beyond six weeks.”

Authorities say this is believed to be the first case of its kind since Georgia implemented its strict abortion ban.