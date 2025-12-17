Georgia teen shot in the stomach while taking final exam at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — One of the victims in the shooting at Brown University in Providence, R.I. is a Georgia native and recovering in the hospital.

Family members say 18-year-old Jacob Spears is a Brown University student from Evans, which is a community located near Augusta.

Spears’ family and friends set up a GoFundMe to help with the high price of his recovery. According to the GoFundMe page, Spears was shot in his stomach while he was taking his Economics final exam. After being shot, he ran outside “through sheer adrenaline and courage” where he was helped by others.

“The shock and pain of this tragedy have deeply affected his family, who have traveled from Georgia to Rhode Island to be by his side,” the GoFundMe page said. “We are asking people to place Jacob, his family, and all those affected by the tragedy at Brown in their prayer groups and chains.”

The shooting at Brown University on Saturday claimed the lives of Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook and left nine others injured.

On Monday, the the Providence Police Department, Rhode Island State Police, and the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation requested help from the public in identifying the mass shooting suspect.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

No arrest has been made in connection to the shooting. Police placed a person of interest in custody on Sunday morning but that individual was released.

A makeshift memorial has been placed outside of the building where the shooting took place on Brown University’s campus in the College Hill neighborhood of Providence.

To donate to the GoFundMe for Spears, click here.