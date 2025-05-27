Georgia teen ‘forgives’ police officer who wrongfully arrested her

ATLANTA — A Georgia teen who was mistakenly pulled over says she is not holding a grudge against the officer who arrested her resigned.

Ximena Arias-Cristobal, 19, of Dalton, was recently released on a $1,500 bond after being into custody following a traffic stop.

Arias-Cristobal says she forgives the Dalton police officer who arrested her.

“I don’t hold a grudge against him,” she said. “As a Christian, the bible says forgive those who wronged you and I forgive him.”

Arias-Cristobal, who was brought to the U.S. from Mexico by her family at the age of four, says she was confused and overwhelmed during the entire process.

Arias-Cristobal remains optimistic that this incident leads to her becoming an American citizen through a U-Visa. Crime victims who have been cooperative with law enforcement are eligible for that program.

Her next immigration hearing has not yet been scheduled.