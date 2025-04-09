Georgia Tech students and faculty protest cuts to research funding

ATLANTA — Students and faculty at Georgia Tech joined a nationwide movement Tuesday, protesting proposed cuts to research funding across the University System and beyond. The demonstration was part of a coordinated “Day of Action” held on campuses throughout the country, aimed at defending grants that support education and scientific research.

More than two dozen protestors gathered on Georgia Tech’s campus, voicing concerns about the potential long-term impact of reduced research funding.

“The long term effects of even just inducing a chilling effect on research could be catastrophic,” said John Harris, a graduate assistant at the university.

Environmental Science Professor Jennifer Glass, who currently has a grant under review with the National Science Foundation, warned that the cuts could have far reaching consequences, both for current researchers and future scientists.

“We are losing students,” Glass said. “Students who we are training here are terrified that they’re not going to have jobs in the future.”

Glass added that she had planned to travel for an upcoming research project, but due to funding uncertainty, the trip has been moved online. She also emphasized the urgency of the moment. “We have to speak up because this is the time. If there ever was a time, it’s now.”

Protestors fear the cuts could lead to a “brain drain,” with talented students and researchers abandoning academic careers due to a lack of support. But faculty like Glass remain committed to pushing back.

“The good news is we are organizing and we’re fighting back,” she said. “We’re not going to let it happen. But now we realize what’s at risk; everything is at risk.”

The protest at Georgia Tech was one of many held at universities nationwide, as students and educators called for continued support for research and innovation.