Georgia Tech president talks with world leaders on AI and space industry

DAVOS — Georgia Tech’s president Angel Cabrera is in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum this week for talks with world leaders focused on AI and the space industry.

Businesses on the world’s stage are wanting to know how AI can speed up their operations, and Cabrera says it’s a trend that won’t end anytime soon.

“Their interest in AI is not fading away,” said Cabrera. “It is only growing.”

Cabrera says he’s also speaking about space technology, a vital component of Georgia’s economy.

“The air space industry is one of the biggest industries in our state,” Cabrera said. It’s the “number one export industry. We have some of the top companies in the world and we have one of the best schools of aerospace engineering in the world.”

He says it’s important for Georgia Tech and other Georgia universities to continue learning about AI use, in order to provide the world’s businesses with skilled workers.

Cabrera says he’s proud to represent the university on the world’s stage, saying the speaking invitation he received is proof that Georgia Tech continues to contribute innovative thinkers and ideas to the world’s economy.