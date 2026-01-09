Georgia Tech expands advanced manufacturing program to more high schools

ATLANTA — More Georgia high school students will soon have access to a career-training program aimed at preparing them for jobs in manufacturing.

Georgia Tech has added three more high schools in southwest Georgia to its Advanced Manufacturing Pathways Program. The program introduces students to manufacturing skills beginning in ninth grade and connects them with local companies offering internships.

Kyle Saleeby with Georgia Tech says participating schools receive fully equipped laboratories, including computer numerical control machines, 3D printers and electronic packaging computer systems designed for data analytics and artificial intelligence-based learning.

Saleeby says about half of the students entering the program are high school freshmen. He says the goal is to ensure students leave with skills that are recognized by the industry.

“When they come out of this program they have the fundamental skills needed to be successful in manufacturing, and that’s validated by industry,” Saleeby said.

The program also partners with local companies that offer internships to students interested in manufacturing careers. Saleeby says students who complete the program can enter internships and contribute on their first day.

“They could take an internship and be functional in the company on day one after leaving this program,” he said.

While the three newest schools are located in southwest Georgia, Saleeby says there are plans to expand the program further, including into metro Atlanta.

“The state of Georgia is one of the best places for manufacturing in the country,” Saleeby said.

“There are so many opportunities, so many jobs that need to be filled. We want to help students not only see those opportunities but get exposed to manufacturing.”

