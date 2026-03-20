Georgia tax rebates on the way after Gov. Kemp signs bill

ATLANTA — Money is on the way to Georgia residents’ bank accounts after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the latest round of state tax rebates.

The one-time $1.2 billion rebate gives married couples filing jointly up to $500 and single filers up to $250.

Georgia Revenue Commissioner David Burge said officials are working to get the money out quickly.

“We are now beginning to process those with the governor’s signature. I anticipate those starting to go out in about 6-8 weeks,” Burge said.

This marks the fourth tax rebate that state lawmakers have approved in recent years.

“With final passage of HB 1000 today, Georgians will receive another, one-time income tax rebate this year of up to $500 for joint filers,” Gov. Kemp said earlier this week. “Grateful for our partners in the legislature for helping us provide relief to hardworking Georgians and return more of their money back to their pockets.”