Georgia Supreme Court upholds state law banning people under 21 from carrying handguns in public

ATLANTA, GA — Despite Georgia’s reputation as a gun-friendly state, one of its long running restrictions on who can carry a gun in public will remain on the books.

A ruling from the Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday upholds a state law banning people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

20-year-old Thomas Stephens was seeking to overturn the law after his application for a weapons carry license was denied by a probate court.

His attorney John Monroe says he’s not shocked by the ruling.

“It was an uphill battle, and that was even discussed during oral arguments that, what we were asking for was for them to overturn, maybe, 100 years’ worth of precedent.”

People who are at least 18 are allowed to have a gun on their own property or car and at their place of business. They can also use them for hunting, fishing or sport shooting.