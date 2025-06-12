Georgia Supreme Court to listen to DA Fani Willis’ case in fight against senate committee

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court agreed to listen to an appeal in the case between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a Georgia State Senate Committee.

According to Georgia officials, Willis and her attorney, former Gov. Roy Barnes are contending that the panel does not have the power to compel her to testify.

“To single somebody out, to embarrass them. She has been embarrassed enough,” Barnes said.

In February, Judge Shakura L. Ingram rejected Willis’s argument that the subpoena was invalid due to the expiration of the General Assembly’s legislative term.

In 2024, judge Ingram ruled that Willis could be subpoenaed for information related to her case against president Trump.

In her ruling, Ingram acknowledged the complexities of the issue but stated that allowing individuals to repeatedly challenge subpoenas until a new legislature is convened would lead to “an absurd result.”

That judge has ruled they do have that power which led to Willis appealing.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill earlier this year that outlines the investigative authority of the general assembly.

In December of 2024, the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Willis and her office from the election interference case against president Donald Trump.