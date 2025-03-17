Fani Willis, Fulton DA’s office ordered to pay $54K for open records act violations

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the district attorney’s office has been ordered to pay thousands for an open records act violation.

According to a Atlanta officials, Willis must pay $54,000 for the violation within 30 days to defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause has ruled that Willis and the district attorney’s office were hostile to Merchant and failed to provide records.

Krause also ruled that Willis must provide all responsive materials in the case.