Local

Fani Willis, Fulton DA’s office ordered to pay $54K for open records act violations

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Fani Willis Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (Alex Slitz/Pool/Getty Images, File)
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the district attorney’s office has been ordered to pay thousands for an open records act violation.

According to a Atlanta officials, Willis must pay $54,000 for the violation within 30 days to defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause has ruled that Willis and the district attorney’s office were hostile to Merchant and failed to provide records.

Krause also ruled that Willis must provide all responsive materials in the case.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!