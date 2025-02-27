Judge rules against DA Fani Willis in fight over state Senate subpoena

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has ruled against District Attorney Fani Willis in her attempt to quash a subpoena from a state Senate special committee investigating alleged misconduct in her prosecution of President Donald Trump’s election interference case.

Judge Shakura L. Ingram rejected Willis’s argument that the subpoena was invalid due to the expiration of the General Assembly’s legislative term. In her ruling, Ingram acknowledged the complexities of the issue but stated that allowing individuals to repeatedly challenge subpoenas until a new legislature is convened would lead to “an absurd result.”

Willis had also contended that the subpoenas were overly broad. In response, the judge has given her until March 12 to file a new motion specifying her claimed privileges and objections.