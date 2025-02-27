News

Judge rules against DA Fani Willis in fight over state Senate subpoena

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fulton County Court (Pool/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has ruled against District Attorney Fani Willis in her attempt to quash a subpoena from a state Senate special committee investigating alleged misconduct in her prosecution of President Donald Trump’s election interference case.

Judge Shakura L. Ingram rejected Willis’s argument that the subpoena was invalid due to the expiration of the General Assembly’s legislative term. In her ruling, Ingram acknowledged the complexities of the issue but stated that allowing individuals to repeatedly challenge subpoenas until a new legislature is convened would lead to “an absurd result.”

Willis had also contended that the subpoenas were overly broad. In response, the judge has given her until March 12 to file a new motion specifying her claimed privileges and objections.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!