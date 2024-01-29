Georgia State Trooper killed in line of duty after vehicle crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS), a State Trooper died in the line of duty.

GDPS said it happened on Sunday evening after a patrol vehicle crash.

GDPS posted the news of the loss on social media Sunday night.

This afternoon, we tragically lost a State Trooper in the line of duty due to a patrol vehicle crash. We ask that you... Posted by Georgia Department of Public Safety on Sunday, January 28, 2024

Governor Brian Kemp tweeted about the trooper’s death, referring to the trooper as “Georgia’s finest.”

Marty, the girls, and I are truly heartbroken by the tragic passing of one of Georgia’s finest. This is the ultimate sacrifice and our hearts and prayers are with the family and loved ones mourning this loss and all law enforcement tonight as they serve their fellow Georgians. https://t.co/xw3CqRSwyL — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 29, 2024

Details are still limited.

The identity of the trooper has not been confirmed at this time.

The GDPS is asking that you keep the Trooper’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.

