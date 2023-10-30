Georgia State to hold listening session to address quadruple shooting

ATLANTA — Georgia State University will hold a town hall for students on Monday afternoon after four people were injured in a shooting near campus.

The shooting happened Sunday morning on John Wesley Dobbs Ave near the RaceTrac gas station and student housing. Police said an argument broke out between two groups and ended with gunfire.

Two victims are GSU students. The university says it has added extra patrols around campus.

“We are taking immediate action to ensure the safety of all our community by increasing patrols in the area. The safety of the Georgia State community is my top priority and we will continue to work with the APD to identify ways to make areas surrounding our campus more secure,” GSU President Brian Blake wrote in a statement.

GSU leaders sent out a campus alert and asked students to avoid the area. Shortly after the university released an e-mail to inform them about the shooting.

“We got a notification that the area had been cleared so I thought it was safe to come back,” student Maykayla Webster said.

Senior Blue Tannery said safety is on the minds of many students.

“They don’t feel safe on campus after dark, which sucks to hear, but I understand. It’s hard to get used to violence and I hope that people who have a little more institutional power than I do can address that, but who’s to say.”

Georgia State sent a message out to students Sunday night informing them of a listening session at 9 a.m. at Piedmont Central with Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jared Abramson and Georgia State Police Chief Anthony Coleman.

Later in the day, Georgia State will host a university-wide town hall at 4 p.m. in Centennial Hall Auditorium to discuss safety improvements the school recently made and hear what else can be done to improve safety for students.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this report.





©2023 Cox Media Group