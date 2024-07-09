Georgia state election board members want to reopen investigation into 2020 election

ATLANTA — The Georgia elections board could reopen its investigation into Fulton County’s 2020 presidential election after two board members insisted they want more information.

The board met Tuesday to discuss new proposed rules for elections, but there were some tense moments during the morning as two board members wanted to talk about Fulton County’s 2020 presidential election again even though the case was already closed.

The Georgia State Elections Board heard it from the crowd as it agreed to go into executive session to talk about the 2020 presidential election again.

Two members told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that they want to revisit the board’s decision last month to reprimand Fulton County for some ballot scanning errors during the 2020 recount -- errors that didn’t affect the outcome.

After nearly an hour, the board returned and allowed critics of Fulton County time to speak.

“We can’t secure 2024 elections unless we understand what happened in 2020 and 2022,” said Garland Favorito with VoterGA.

Even with the Fulton County errors, multiple recounts showed President Joe Biden still won Georgia.

Multiple state, local, and federal investigations proved there was no voter fraud -- something many of the people at the meeting continued to claim alongside conspiracy theories and unproven accusations.

“All we want is a little bit more time to look at this,” State elections board member Janelle King said.

King, who is new to the board, wants time to look at more information though she said this isn’t about 2020, and more about 2024.

“I’m supporting getting more information because the information that I was provided, it gave me questions,” King said.

But reopening or revisiting a case already closed by the board could be unconstitutional, so the board chair, John Fevier, said he wants to wait a month before moving forward so they can get some answers.

“We certainly want to make sure we get it right, and so we’ll seek some additional legal counsel, so this board makes the right decision -- the right legal decision,” Fevier said.

They’ll make that decision next month.