Georgia sheriff’s office warns about Verizon credit scam

ATLANTA — Law enforcement is sending out a warning about a scam tied to that recent Verizon outage last week.

Verizon announced they would provide customers who were impacted by the outage a credit. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning that scam artists have started sending out text messages trying to get you to hand over personal information in order to get the $20 credit.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office officials warn to avoid clicking on the link and never give out person information. If you are customer, Verizon would already have your information.

“Legit companies like Verizon will not send unsolicited links promising free credits,” the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said.

If it feels too good to be true — it probably is.

Scammers use this trick to get your login info or financial data.

If you’re unsure whether a message is real: