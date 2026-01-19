Local

Georgia sheriff’s office warns about Verizon credit scam

By Miles Montgomery
The nation's largest wireless carrier said the more than seven-hour interruption of service was resolved Wednesday night.
Verizon outage: The nation's largest wireless carrier said the more than seven-hour interruption of service was resolved late Wednesday. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images )
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Law enforcement is sending out a warning about a scam tied to that recent Verizon outage last week.

Verizon announced they would provide customers who were impacted by the outage a credit. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning that scam artists have started sending out text messages trying to get you to hand over personal information in order to get the $20 credit.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office officials warn to avoid clicking on the link and never give out person information. If you are customer, Verizon would already have your information.

“Legit companies like Verizon will not send unsolicited links promising free credits,” the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • If it feels too good to be true — it probably is.
  • Scammers use this trick to get your login info or financial data.

If you’re unsure whether a message is real:

  • Go directly to your Verizon app or official website
  • Call Verizon customer support to verify the offer
  • Never give personal or account details through a suspicious link
Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage