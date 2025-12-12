Georgia set to receive more than $1B from FEMA

ATLANTA — More than a billion dollars in FEMA funding is headed to Georgia for infrastructure repairs.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday about $671M of the total will be used as protective healthcare measures following the pandemic, including the employment of nurses and clinicians along with PPE and testing supplies.

The rest of the money, about $350M, is meant to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby, which both caused damage in the state well over a year ago.

The 140 recovery projects include clearing debris, repairing roads and bridges, and re-building storm protection measures.

In a press release from the department, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Administrator Karen Evans says, “This investment will repair and restore critical public infrastructure across Georgia, including schools, public safety facilities, utilities, and community services. Georgia communities are rebuilding stronger, and today’s approvals show this Administration’s commitment to streamlining assistance and ensuring accountability.”