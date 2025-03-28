Local

Georgia senate panel set to investigate 2 groups founded by Stacey Abrams

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA — Two groups that were founded by former Georgia gubernational governor candidate Stacey Abrams will be investigated by a state panel that is investigating the conduct of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Sen. Bill Cowsert serves as a chair of the committee investigating the actions of two groups including the New Georgia Project and its accompanying fund.

Abrams founded the New Georgia Project in 2013.

Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones previously said the probe is set to look for illegal financial transactions that Abrams is accused of making.

Cowsert said “nobody is after her individually.”

The New Georgia Project recently was mandated to pay a massive fine to the Georgia Ethics Commission for campaign finance violations.

In January, the State Ethics Commission issued the organization a record $300,000 fine for allegedly helping to fund Abrams’ 2018 gubernational campaign. The organization admitted that it violated 16 campaign finance laws during Abrams’ 2018 gubernatorial campaign, according to officials.

State Ethics Commission Director David Emadi previously showed documents that he said proves the New Georgia Project failed to report $4.2 million in campaign contributions and $3.2 million in expenditures.

Democrats say the investigation is a waste of time.

