Former Georgia governor candidate under investigation for ties to a voting rights group

ATLANTA — A former Georgia governor candidate is under investigation by the Georgia senate for ties to a voting rights group.

Stacey Abrams is being investigated for her ties to the New Georgia Project, which she founded in 2013. According to republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the probe is set to look for illegal financial transactions that Abrams is accused of making.

Last month, the State Ethics Commission issued the organization a record $300,000 fine for allegedly helping to fund Abrams’ 2018 gubernational campaign, according to WSBTV.

State Ethics Commission Director David Emadi previously showed documents that he said proves the New Georgia Project failed to report $4.2 million in campaign contributions and $3.2 million in expenditures.

The organization admitted that it violated 16 campaign finance laws during Abrams’ 2018 gubernatorial campaign, according to officials.

In a statement, the project said in part “We are glad to finally put this matter behind us...we accept this outcome and are eager to turn the page on activities that took place more than five years ago.”

Abrams left before the violations occurred, officials said. However, Emadi said Abrams’ potential involvement is still under investigation.