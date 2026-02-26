Georgia Senate approves bill requiring DNA collection from undocumented immigrants

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate has approved a bill that would require local law enforcement to collect DNA from undocumented immigrants arrested for a felony or misdemeanor if they have a federal immigration detainer order.

Under the measure, the DNA profile would be added to a criminal database. The proposal expands existing law, which limits DNA collection requirements to convicted felons.

Bill sponsor Senator Tim Bearden says the measure is intended to support public safety and help solve crimes.

“DNA is simply a modern identifier, comparable to finger prints or a mug shot that helps law enforcement protect our community and deliver justice,” Bearden said.

Bearden says the information could help bring closure to victims and their families.

“A DNA profile in the state’s database can help solve unsolved crimes, identify perpetrators in future cases, or provide closure to our victims,” he said.

He also said, “get the DNA, make sure it goes into the system; if there’s an unsolved crime or a future crime we can bring justice for the victims.”

While acknowledging that DNA sampling can sound intimidating, Bearden says the measure supports broader public safety goals.

“Beyond immigration enforcement, this measure supports broader public safety goals,” he said.

Opponents argue that collecting DNA before a conviction could violate a person’s rights and worry the measure could increase surveillance of immigrant communities and contribute to racial profiling.

The bill now heads to the Georgia House for consideration.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.