Georgia Senate approves bill requiring cursive instruction beginning in third grade

ATLANTA — A measure requiring Georgia students to begin learning cursive writing in the third grade has passed the state Senate and now heads to the state House for consideration.

Supporters say the requirement would restore instruction that was removed from national education standards.

Republican State Sen. Marty Harbin says the change would help students read important documents.

“This created a generation who cannot read the writing of their parents, their grandparents, and even the founding fathers documents,” Harbin said.

Democratic State Sen. Kim Jackson disagrees, arguing the focus should remain on other areas of literacy.

“Our kids and our teachers are strapped with many things that they need to learn in a short period of time. This is just not that important,” Jackson said.

If approved by the House, the measure would require Georgia students to begin learning cursive in the third grade.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.