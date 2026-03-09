Georgia Senate advances bill limiting out-of-state campaign donations

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers have advanced a bill that would limit the amount of campaign money candidates can receive from donors outside the state.

Under the measure, no more than half of a candidate’s campaign contributions could come from out-of-state donors.

Republican State Sen. Tim Bearden said the goal of the bill is to protect Georgia elections from outside influence.

“This bill offers a common sense balanced approach to protect Georgia elections from undue outside interference while promoting transparency and accountability,” Bearden said.

Bearden also said the legislation addresses concerns about outside influence in elections.

“It addresses the real concerns about dark money in disproportionate, non-resident influence, without imposing absolute bans for overly restricted dollar amounts,” Bearden said.

Democrats say the proposal targets candidates who receive national fundraising support.

Democratic State Sen. Josh McLaurin questioned the reasoning behind the measure.

“So why is it that $10 million or $50 million from out of this state distorts elections? But, $10-50 million of money within this state somehow does not?” McLaurin said.

McLaurin also said, “this is a bald attempt to say that any democratic candidate that has national support, they gotta cut it out.”

Bearden said the bill would include penalties for violations.

“This bill will cost you a felony, be punished for up to one year imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both,” Bearden said.

If approved by the House, the measure would take effect after the November elections.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.