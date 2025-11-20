Local

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff says he is watching and waiting for DOJ release of Epstein files

By WSB Radio News Staff
Election 2026 Senate Georgia FILE - Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during an interview at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
ATLANTA — As the nation awaits the United States Justice Department’s release of the Epstein files, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff says he’s watching the DOJ closely.

“I think the question now is whether the White House and this Department of Justice will really comply with the letter and spirit of the law,” Ossoff says.

President Trump’s support surprised him.

“I think it’s an extraordinary reversal for the President,” the senator remarked. “After months of the President’s bitter opposition to making this information public, he saw that he was going to lose this vote in the U.S. House, and he reversed himself.”

He is waiting to see whether the Trump Administration and Department of Justice will follow the law, “or if they will exploit potential loopholes in the law, or use other pretexts to withhold some of this information that might be embarrassing to the President.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the DOJ would follow the law while also protecting victims.

The legislation approved by congress this week and signed by the president gives them 30 days to release the documents.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien and Ann Powell contributed to this story.

