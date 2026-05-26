Georgia sees increase in distracted driving deaths

ATLANTA — Georgia is going in “reverse” when it comes to distracted driving, according to a new report.

The 2026 distracted driving report shows an overall decrease in distracted driving nationwide, but Georgia saw an increase in related fatalities.

New numbers show more than 70 deaths from distracted driving in Georgia in a year’s time.

The latest data shows Georgia recorded 44 deaths in 2023 and 71 deaths in 2024.

The report says Georgia recorded more than a 60% increase in deaths and nearly double the share of fatal crashes caused by distracted driving from one year to the next.

Common forms of distracted driving include passengers in the vehicle, cell phone use, adjusting vehicle controls, and eating or drinking.