Georgia Secretary of State says ballot audit confirms accuracy of November elections

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says it is pleased with the results of the latest ballot audit, which verified the outcomes of every race in the November 4 municipal and special elections.

The review, conducted by independent firm Enhanced Voting, examined more than 1.5 million ballots across the state. According to officials, the audit confirmed the results of three statewide contests and more than 1,000 contests locally.

Only 14 ballots statewide showed any form of discrepancy, and state election officials say those were primarily due to normal variations in interpreting hand-marked paper ballots.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the results reinforce the accuracy and reliability of Georgia’s voting system.