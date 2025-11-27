Local

Georgia Secretary of State says ballot audit confirms accuracy of November elections

By WSB Radio News Staff
Secretary of State says two-count system was 99.999% effective in latest election The SOS plan would still use QR codes to get fast results on election night, but then go back and use other optical scanners to read and count the text on the ballots for a second count. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says it is pleased with the results of the latest ballot audit, which verified the outcomes of every race in the November 4 municipal and special elections.

The review, conducted by independent firm Enhanced Voting, examined more than 1.5 million ballots across the state. According to officials, the audit confirmed the results of three statewide contests and more than 1,000 contests locally.

Only 14 ballots statewide showed any form of discrepancy, and state election officials say those were primarily due to normal variations in interpreting hand-marked paper ballots.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the results reinforce the accuracy and reliability of Georgia’s voting system.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!