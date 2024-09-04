GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING: What we know about the victims

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — At least four people are dead and nine were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County Wednesday morning.

A 14-year-old suspect, Colt Gray, was arrested.

HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE VICTIMS:

Mason Schermerhorn, 14:

Schermerhorn, who is autistic, was one of four people killed, his mother confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. Family members had circulated the 14-year-old’s photo on social media after they couldn’t reach him after the shooting.

“If he is escalated, PLEASE use a calm voice with him,” family members wrote on social media. “Let him know his mom is looking for him for reassurance.”

David Phenix:

David Phenix

Phenix was one of nine people who suffered from gunshot wounds. The teacher and coach suffered gunshot wounds to the foot and hip, which shattered his hip bone. Family members said he was rushed into surgery but is stable.

“We will update as we hear new information. We are so, so lucky, but please keep our family as well as the AHS family in your prayers,” his daughter wrote on Facebook.