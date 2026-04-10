Georgia Republican Party asks state Supreme Court to intervene in election board dispute

FULTON COUNTY, G — The Georgia Republican Party is asking the Supreme Court of Georgia to overturn a lower court ruling after the commission declined to appoint the party’s nominees to the Fulton County Election Board.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon says he hopes the court acts quickly ahead of the upcoming election.

“We really need this resolved well ahead of the general election,” McKoon said. “We want Republicans represented.”

Democrats on the Fulton County Commission previously blocked the party’s nominees, citing concerns about their qualifications.

McKoon said a prompt decision is critical to ensure representation is in place before voters head to the polls.

“I certainly hope the court will act and act quickly so that we have our representatives on the board well ahead of the general election in November,” McKoon said. “I hope they’re going to tell us we’ll get our own representation. But if the Supreme Court says no, the Court of Appeals is correct, then we’ll have to go to the legislature and ask for their help.”

A Fulton County spokesperson said the county does not comment on pending litigation.