Georgia relaunches anti-human trafficking initiative ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is relaunching a statewide anti-human trafficking initiative ahead of the World Cup this summer.

The program, called “Georgia Businesses Against Trafficking,” offers free training for employers and their workers to help identify warning signs of human trafficking.

Raffensperger says the initiative is focused on raising awareness.

“I think it’s just really awareness that it is out there and sometimes we live in our bubbles, but we need to do everything we can to stop it,” Raffensperger said.

Advocates warn the influx of visitors expected for the World Cup could increase the risk of trafficking.

Heather Lively with Wellspring Living says large-scale events can create conditions where exploitation is more likely.

“Large scale events such as the World Cup can increase the risk of trafficking,” Lively said.

She added that education is key to prevention.

“Through education, we can better protect those at risk, disrupt exploitation, and build safer, more informed communities across Georgia,” Lively said.

Lively says factors tied to major events, including increased economic activity, can contribute to higher risks.

“The influx of visitors, increased economic activity, and pressure on local resources, can create environments where exploitation is more likely to occur,” she said.

According to the FBI, Atlanta is among U.S. cities with some of the highest rates of human trafficking.

The first training session for the initiative is scheduled for next month.

Raffensperger says the program is designed to help people recognize potential warning signs.

“It’s really to give people the courage, the initiative, so say ‘that just looks kind of weird,’” Raffensperger said.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.