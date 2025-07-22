Georgia ranks among worst states for STDs

ATLANTA — Georgia has landed among the top five worst states in the nation for sexually transmitted diseases, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics.

The report ranks Georgia fourth in the country for STD rates, behind only Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alaska. Health officials say the number of newly reported sexually transmitted infections has climbed sharply nationwide over the past decade.

While chlamydia remains the most commonly reported STD, syphilis has seen the most dramatic rise, cases have increased sixfold since 2013. Despite a decline in reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV from their previous peak levels, experts remain concerned.

Women are statistically more likely to be diagnosed with an STD, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), based in Atlanta, estimates that one in five Americans is living with a sexually transmitted infection at any given time.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story