Georgia Public Service Commission Elections finally underway after long delay

ATLANTA — Two long-delayed statewide elections are underway in Georgia today, and while voter turnout remains low, the results could have a lasting impact on your utility bills.

The primary races will determine which candidates advance to the November ballot for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), which regulates the state’s utilities including Georgia Power, and approves rate hikes for customers.

Despite the high stakes, only about 1% of registered voters had cast a ballot ahead of Election Day, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.

“These elections don’t attract much attention,” said Dr. Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia. “Most Georgians probably couldn’t name a single commissioner. For most, the Public Service Commission is an invisible office.”

The PSC Districts 2 and 3 races were originally scheduled years ago but were delayed due to a lawsuit that challenged Georgia’s method of electing commissioners. While candidates must live in specific districts, they are elected by voters statewide, a system the lawsuit claimed was discriminatory to minority voters. The legal challenge was ultimately unsuccessful, allowing the elections to proceed this year.

In the District 3 Democratic primary, candidate Daniel Blackman has been disqualified from the race. While his name still appears on the ballot, any votes cast for him will not be counted.

As of this morning, Gwinnett County election officials announced last-minute changes to several polling places. Voters are urged to verify their polling location using the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The last PSC election was held in 2022.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story