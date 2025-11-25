Local

Georgia Power’s proposed expansion to support data centers could raise bills by $20 or more a month

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Power asks for $15 billion to produce more energy for data centers across state The plan from Georgia Power wants to produce 9,900 megawatts of new power— roughly equal to the output of 10 plant Vogtles' nuclear reactors. About 80% of that projected increase in demand is from data centers.
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Analysts with the Georgia Public Service Commission warn that Georgia Power’s proposed expansion to support new data centers could raise residential bills by $20 or more per month.

The PSC staff recommends approving only about a third of the 10,000-megawatts of new generation Georgia Power is seeking, saying most of the request isn’t backed by firm contracts and could leave customers paying for unused infrastructure.

They also report that Georgia Power’s demand forecast may be overly optimistic, posing a risk that the company will build more capacity than is actually needed.

Georgia Power officials dispute the notion that the demand is speculative.

The warning comes weeks after two incumbent commissioners lost reelection bids amid voter frustration over rising utility costs.

The commission is set to vote on the plan December 19.

