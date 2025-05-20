Georgia Power proposes 3 year rate freeze amid rising bill concerns

ATLANTA — Georgia Power is proposing a plan that would freeze base electricity rates for customers from 2026 through 2028, offering temporary relief after three rate hikes in six years, the most recent in January.

The proposed agreement, reached with state Public Service Commission staff, is now under review. While the base rate would hold steady, additional charges for issues like storm damage could still be added.

Consumer advocates say the plan reflects growing pressure over high utility bills. “Their bills are already high, so they’re just going to stay high,” said Liz Coyle, Executive Director of Georgia Watch. “I think it’s a recognition that people’s power bills are already very high and hard to afford.”

The Public Service Commission meets today to set public hearings on the proposal. Georgia Power could still seek an increase next year to recover costs from Hurricane Helene.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story