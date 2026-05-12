Georgia Power customers could see lower bills this summer under new proposal

ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers could see lower power bills this summer if a new agreement with the Georgia Public Service Commission is approved.

Georgia Power spokesman Matthew Kent said the company reached a revised agreement with PSC staff that would increase projected customer savings.

“When we initially filed the rate cases earlier this year, we were looking at a $1.32 potential savings for customers. But now, it is a $4 savings, if approved,” Kent said.

If approved by the PSC, customers would begin seeing the savings reflected on their June power bills.

“This rate savings will help going forward. But an additional savings would be anything that you could do to use less energy during the summer,” Kent said.

Kent said customers can also help reduce costs by sealing windows and doors and managing thermostat settings during hotter months.

According to Georgia Power, the updated agreement was made possible by lower-than-expected storm and fuel recovery costs, allowing the company to pass additional savings on to customers.