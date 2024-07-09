Georgia Power crews headed to Texas to help Hurricane Beryl victims

ATLANTA — Georgia Power crews are on the road to Texas to help restore power to the area affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Beryl made landfall there Monday morning, damaging homes and businesses, devastating parts of the state’s infrastructure, and leaving thousands in the dark.

Twenty vehicles with crews aboard headed towards Texas Monday evening.

Beryl was downgraded to a tropical storm later Monday, but left a big mess in its path.

The Georgia Power crews are headed to Texas as part of a state-to-state mutual aid agreement between utility companies paying t forward.

“When we need assistants with additional crews, they come to us and vice versa,” Georgia Power CEM Marie Bertot said.

Thousands of Houston area residents were also hit by the powerful spring-time storm two months earlier.

Most of them lost power for up to a week in the Texas heat, so this support from Georgia Power can’t come quick enough.

Georgia Power officials want to make it clear that there are crews here in Georgia able to handle any issues in our state and if anything unexpected should come up there are agreements in place for other neighboring states to help us.



