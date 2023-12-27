Local

Georgia to partner with Lyft for free rideshare credits on New Year’s Eve

(Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with rideshare company Lyft to help prevent drunk driving fatalities on New Year’s Eve.

According to a release from GOHS, the Georgia Highway Safety Administration awarded GOHS $20,000 to pay for ride credits for Lyft users.

Through the program, users can scan a QR code or enter discount code GAGOHS2023 to get a one-time $20 credit for Lyft. However, it has to be used in Georgia and the credit must be used within two weeks of being claimed.

GHSA and Lyft said the rideshare credits were to encourage Georgia residents not to drink and drive.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 36% of those who died in vehicle crashes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 2017 to 2021 involved a driver who had a higher blood-alcohol concentration than the legal limit.

The agency said 81% of those crashes happened with a driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!