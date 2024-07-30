Georgia once again center stage in politics this week as Harris, Trump return for appearances

ATLANTA — Georgia returns to center stage in politics this week.

Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing her campaign to downtown Atlanta on Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump could bring his campaign to Georgia within the next week.

Sources also say he’ll bring his vice presidential pick J.D. Vance with him, though there’s no indication yet where in the state he’ll go.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Harris will speak at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris has made multiple stops in Georgia over the past few years including four years ago when she joined the Democratic presidential debate at Tyler Perry Studios.

But this will be her first visit since President Joe Biden stepped aside and she became the presumptive nominee.

“This is a very unusual election without fear of overstatement,” WSB political analyst Bill Crane said.

Even with the vice presidential visit, Crane doesn’t think Georgia is really much in play. Most polling shows Trump is ahead.

But he thinks this visit is as much of a chance for Harris to energize the Democratic party base nationwide, especially among Black voters.

“So if you are sitting in Washington D.C. and you want to get a large audience and potentially national media and a lot of African American men, is there a better place to go to than Atlanta? I don’t probably think there is,” Crane said.

When it comes to Trump, Crane said, “I think it’s as much as anything else. When you swing at former President Trump, he wants to swing back.”



