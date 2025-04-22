Local

Georgia mother accused of drowning infant daughter found not guilty by reason of insanity

By Miles Montgomery
Nirvana Oliver (L) and Asia Calabrese-Lewis (R) (Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Family)
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Georgia mother who was accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter nearly two years ago has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services began investigating suspected abuse of 1-year-old Nirvana Oliver in May of 2023.

Sandy Springs police sent an alert for Oliver along Concourse Parkway just off of I-285. Hours later, police say Oliver’s body was found in a pond. She was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested the child’s mother Asia Calabrese-Lewis and charged her with felony murder and cruelty to children.

Attorneys for Lewis argued that she was mentally unfit to stand trial.

After a mental evaluation was done, Lewis was diagnosed with bipolar and mania.

