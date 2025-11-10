Georgia military consumer protection guide for service members, veterans released

ATLANTA — Ahead of Veteran’s Day, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the release of a new military consumer protection guide to help service members and vets better protect themselves from potential scams.

The Federal Trade Commission says service members and veterans lost more than $580 million to fraud in 2024. FTC officials add service members also submitted nearly 100,000 fraud complaints in that same year.

The Georgia Military Consumer Protection Guide includes advice on how to spot and avoid common scams, along with helpful information on identity theft.

“We’re able to live, work, and worship freely in the greatest state – in the greatest country – on Earth because of the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform,” said Carr. “They’re heroes, and they shouldn’t have to worry about losing their homes, their savings, or their personal information to criminals and thieves.”

Carr said the Georgia Military Consumer Protection Guide was created to help service members and veterans keep their costs low and their finances safe.