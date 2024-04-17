Georgia man unclogged after being trapped in storm drain pipe for more than a day

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia firefighters worked more than nine hours to rescue a man who had gotten himself trapped in a storm drain.

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Catoosa County 911 received a call from a driver who reported hearing a man calling for help inside a storm drain under Georgia Highway 2 at the intersection of Highway 27 near Lafayette Road.

Catoosa firefighters determined that a man was trapped inside a 24-inch drainpipe and called for other departments to assist in the rescue.

The storm drain was half clogged with rocky debris, according to officials. That debris made it difficult for firefighters and public works employees to dig through the debris.

The man who was trapped was identified as 22-year-old Thomas Loher and officials said he was conscious and communicating with personnel the entire time.

Officials said Loher was reported missing by his family on Tuesday morning and was believed to have been trapped in the drain for more than a day.

“Thanks to our firefighters putting their confined space rescue training to work and the assistance from several partnering agencies, this lengthy and technical rescue has a successful outcome,” said Catoosa County Fire Chief Daniel Walston. “I am proud of how everyone involved worked together to save this young man’s life.”

Catoosa County Government thanked several agencies that assisted with the rescue.