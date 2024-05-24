Georgia man shoots himself in the foot trying to get rid of copperhead snake

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were called to Monroe County Hospital late Sunday night after Timothy Taylor came in with a gunshot wound, local media reports

According to the Monroe County Reporter, Taylor told the deputies he shot a copperhead snake, which ended up under his house.

He said that he loaded the gun and put it on the ground. After he retrieved the dead snake from under his house, he backed out and hit the gun with his foot, setting it off.

Taylor ended up with a round in his foot. His girlfriend then took him to the hospital, the newspaper reported.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says if you see any kind of venomous snake, to just give it space.

“To keep yourself safe and allow our native wildlife to thrive, give all snakes the space they require and the ability to escape on their own,” said Daniel Sollenberger, state herpetologist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

