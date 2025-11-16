Local

Georgia man settles Roundup cancer lawsuit after jury awards more than $2 billion

By WSB Radio News Staff
Lawsuit FILE PHOTO: RoundUp weed killer on a store shelf. (Sundry Photography - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — The chemical company behind the popular weed killer Roundup has reached a settlement with a Georgia man who alleged the product caused his blood cancer.

The agreement comes after a Cobb County jury earlier this year awarded plaintiff John Barnes $65 million in compensation and an additional $2 billion in damages. Barnes claimed Monsanto, the manufacturer of Roundup, downplayed the negative health impacts of the product’s ingredients, an allegation the company denies.

A spokesperson for Monsanto confirmed the settlement but said the exact terms are confidential and fall under existing company provisions.

The case arrives months after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new state law shielding pesticide companies from future liability in similar lawsuits, provided they comply with all federal labeling requirements.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.

