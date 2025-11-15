Georgia leaders working to make sure drones do not interfere with World Cup events next year

ATLANTA — Drones have become a familiar sight in the skies around metro Atlanta. However, state and federal officials are working to make sure they don’t interfere with next year’s World Cup events scheduled in the metro Atlanta area.

Deputy Director of Homeland Security Linda Criblez with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency says drone technology is cool, but criminals are also learning how to also use them.

She says that is why the feds are making these grants available first to states hosting the world cup.

“Temporary flight restrictions come into play during large events like FIFA,” said Criblez.

Criblez adds that drone operators should check regulation rules and flight restrictions.