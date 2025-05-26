Local

Georgia leaders hold Memorial Day ceremony at State Capitol

By WSB Radio News Staff
Memorial Day: (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
ATLANTA — Georgia leaders gathered at the State Capitol during the Memorial Day weekend to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The solemn ceremony was led by the Georgia Department of Veterans Service, with Commissioner Patricia Ross emphasizing the day’s significance.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women of our armed forces who gave their lives in defense of our nation and of ideals that continue to shape the world,” Ross said.

The ceremony concluded with a recognition of three Georgia service members who died in the past year, honoring their families for their sacrifice.

