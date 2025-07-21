Georgia leaders call for flexibility on how money from visitor fees at parks are spent

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia leaders have called for more flexibility when it comes to how money collected from visitor fees at parks are spent.

Georgia U.S. House of Representatives Andrew Clyde, and Rich McCormick are introducing a bill that would give local governments who manage U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-owned parks on Lake Lanier more of a voice.

Lake Lanier has 76 recreational areas, officials say.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates 37 parks and campgrounds, 10 marinas and Lake Lanier Islands. Forty parks and campgrounds are leased to local governments and other organizations, like Hall County and Forsyth County.

Shortfalls forced multiple parks to temporarily close earlier this year.

Twenty-one day-use parks and boat ramps around the lake were impacted in May.

As a result, many local residents and visitors were disappointed and scrambling to change their weekend plans.