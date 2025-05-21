Budget cuts force temporary closures of 21 Lake Lanier parks ahead of holiday weekend

LAKE LANIER, GA — Just days before the busy holiday weekend, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is temporarily closing or reducing hours at nearly two dozen recreation sites on Lake Lanier due to federal budget cuts and staffing shortages.

Twenty-one day-use parks and boat ramps around the lake will be affected, leaving many local residents disappointed and scrambling to change their weekend plans.

Among them is Kelly Hartman, a Forsyth County resident who frequently visits Two Mile Creek Park with her husband and grandchildren to kayak, swim, and enjoy the outdoors. She says she was stunned to find the park gates closed this week.

“I’ve talked to the park ranger and said, ‘Is this for real?’ And he said yes, they’re closing many of the parks,” Hartman said. “They got direction from the head of the Corps of Engineers today. I asked if it was temporary, and he said, ‘We’re not sure.’”

The closures affect a wide range of amenities, including picnic areas, walking trails, grills, restrooms, and lake access points. Hartman says the timing of the decision couldn’t be worse.

“It could not be worse; it’s just so sad,” she said. “This is a beautiful place.”

The Corps has not yet released a timeline for when the affected sites might reopen or resume full operations. In the meantime, officials are encouraging the public to check for updates online before heading to the lake.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story