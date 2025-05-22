Lake Lanier will scale back the number of parks and recreational sites closed

LAKE LANIER, GA — The number of parks and recreational sites temporarily closing on Lake Lanier is now scaled back thanks to the efforts of several Georgia lawmakers.

Federal budget cuts had led to the closure of nearly two dozen sites right before the holiday weekend. But now in a statement, Congressman Rich McCormick says all the boat ramps will remain open and only 11 recreation sites will temporarily close.

I spoke with the U.S. Army Corps today about the planned closures at Lake Lanier. I pushed hard for a better solution, and they listened. All boat ramps will remain open, and only 11 recreation sites will close temporarily, not the 21 originally planned.



I am grateful for the… — Congressman Rich McCormick, MBA MD (@RepMcCormick) May 22, 2025

Lake Lanier’s Stacey Dickson says the timing is terrible. “Closure of parks with the Corps of Engineers has hit as this peak buildup of when visitors start to come to the lake.”

Dickson says one way that so many places are open is due to “transferring and helping the Corps move parks and campgrounds from federal government operations to local government operations.”

State Senator Greg Dolezal says the Corps’ decision is non-sensical and infuriating, while US Senator Jon Ossoff called on the White House to take immediate action.

Lake Lanier has 76 recreational areas.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates 37 parks and campgrounds, 10 marinas and Lake Lanier Islands. It leases out 40 parks and campgrounds to local governments and other organizations, like Hall County and Forsyth County.

Lake Lanier will post openings on its website as soon as word is given by the army corps of engineers.