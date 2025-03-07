Georgia lawmakers wrap up Crossover Day

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers wrapped up a marathon session on “Crossover Day,” marking a pivotal point in the legislative session. As is tradition, this day was filled with fast-paced voting, where bills that didn’t receive a vote became nearly as significant as those that did.

Lawmakers worked late into the night, passing legislation on a variety of key issues, while some highly anticipated bills, including those related to sports betting and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in schools, failed to move forward.

Bills addressing school safety were among the day’s successes. One measure passed in the Senate would require the installation of panic alarm buttons in classrooms across the state. Another bill, designed to quickly transfer student records when a student changes schools, was also approved.

Additionally, lawmakers passed legislation aimed at easing the financial burdens of Georgia residents. The state House voted to expedite a planned income tax cut and approved a one-time tax rebate of up to $500 for taxpayers. This move is expected to provide immediate financial relief to Georgians as inflation continues to affect daily living costs.

In a historic moment for Crossover Day, the Georgia House set a new record, advancing 75 bills to the floor for votes, underscoring the busy and productive nature of the day.

One significant piece of legislation that did make progress was a bill in the Senate to raise the legal THC limit in medical cannabis oil. Sponsored by Senator Matt Brass, the bill aims to provide doctors and patients with more treatment options. “There are so many people out there in pain, and we just want their doctors to be able to have all the tools they need to take care of their people,” said Brass. The bill, which still requires House approval, seeks to provide more flexibility for patients who rely on medical cannabis for pain relief.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story