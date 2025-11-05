Georgia lawmakers work to address issue of chronic absenteeism in schools

ATLANTA — Post pandemic schools across the state have battled to make sure kids at every level are in class.

Right now, in Georgia one social worker is responsible for 1100 students on average, according to Corey Lowe, president of the School Social Workers Association of Georgia.

He says more resources are needed.

“When they have someone who cares, students will show up,” Lowe insists.

He says students who consistently miss class can be impacted their whole academic career.

“They are 20% less likely to graduate on time and 44% less likely to go to college,” Lowe states.

Lowe suggests that more social workers, early intervention, and family support are critical to addressing the issue.

Georgia lawmakers are working on a plan to address the issue of chronic absenteeism in the state’s schools and will release their recommendations next month. State Representative Lydia Glaize will be on that panel.

“I hope that we will land in some spaces with supports around parents,” Glaize said.

According to data from the Georgia Department of Education nearly 20% of the state’s students are considered “chronically absent.”

A state senate committee is also working on policy changes around the same issue.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.