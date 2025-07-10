Georgia lawmakers urge reconsideration of proposed travel ban expansion

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is urging the Trump administration to reconsider its proposed expansion of the U.S. travel ban, warning it could harm the economy and negatively impact nations facing serious humanitarian challenges.

Members of the Georgia-Africa Caucus have sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expressing concern over the administration’s reported plan to add 36 more countries, many in Africa and the Caribbean, to the list of restricted nations.

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly, who co-signed the letter, highlighted the vital role immigrants play in American society. “They are as valuable as entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare and service industry workers, tech pioneers, legal minds, and medical minds,” Holly said.

The Trump administration says the expansion is under consideration due to inadequate screening procedures in the affected countries. But lawmakers argue that such a move would close doors on nations already facing significant humanitarian issues, while also hurting Georgia’s economy.

“When we put bans like this in place, we undermine the time-honored principles of justice and fairness upon which our nation stands,” Holly added. “We urge members of our communities collectively, to take heart even in a time of fear.”

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story