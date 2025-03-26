Georgia Lawmakers push for statewide ban on cockfighting

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are considering new legislation that would make cockfighting a crime under state law, aiming to give local law enforcement the authority to crack down on the violent blood sport.

Although cockfighting is already a federal crime, Georgia remains the only state in the nation without a specific law prohibiting the practice. A bill currently under review by a Georgia House panel seeks to change that by aligning state law with federal statutes and allowing local agencies to investigate and prosecute cases more effectively.

“There are a lot of things we did many years ago that just don’t fit into the fabric of what Georgia is today, and I think it’s time we move beyond that,” said State Senator Randy Robertson, who is sponsoring the bill.

Robertson emphasized that cockfighting is often linked to broader criminal activity.

“This is just a piece of a bigger crime problem,” he said. “And a lot of times we find this activity related to sex trafficking, drug trafficking, dog fighting, and other things that we have already outlawed here in Georgia. By outlawing cockfighting according to state law, I think we are taking a step in the right direction.”

Previous efforts to pass similar legislation have stalled, leaving Georgia as the last state without a statute explicitly banning cockfighting. Animal rights advocates have long called for such a law, citing not only the cruelty inflicted on the birds but also the risk of spreading infectious diseases, including avian flu, which can be transmitted to humans.

The proposed legislation would make it easier for local authorities to intervene, investigate, and prosecute those involved in the activity without having to rely on federal agencies.

The bill is currently under review in committee and has yet to be scheduled for a full vote.