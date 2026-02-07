Georgia lawmakers discuss limiting public access to police body camera footage in death cases

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are considering a bill that would limit public access to police body camera footage in cases where someone dies.

The legislation, proposed in the State House by Representative Joseph Gullett, would exempt these cases from the state’s open records law.

Gullett said the footage would still be available for investigations, civil court proceedings, and families, but not for public consumption.

“It will be still available for investigations, civil court proceeding and to the families. It shouldn’t be for driving traffic to your YouTube channel or website just to watch peoples’ final moments,” said Gullett.

Opponents of the bill argue that such restrictions could reduce police accountability.